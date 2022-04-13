SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.27) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRO. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.48) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.33) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.29) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.28).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,333.50 ($17.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 972 ($12.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,300.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,316.91. The stock has a market cap of £16.03 billion and a PE ratio of 3.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

