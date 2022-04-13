Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from alternative investments in other investments portfolio. It estimates investment income of $200 million from alternative investments in 2022. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in growth. It boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment that enhances shareholder value. Shares of Selective Insurance have undeperformed the industry in the past year. However, its exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility. For 2022 it estimates combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses, of 91%. Escalating expenses put pressure on operating margin expansion.”

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.82. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $94.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,666,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 219,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 886,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,671,000 after acquiring an additional 143,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

