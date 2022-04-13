Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.

Shares of SMTC traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.43. 1,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,580. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.27.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,938 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

