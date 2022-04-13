Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

ST has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

