Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,110,592.04 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,592.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,384,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,678,720.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.80 per share, with a total value of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

SXT traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 159,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,169. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $90.50. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,836,000 after buying an additional 2,689,476 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,405,000 after purchasing an additional 826,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,547,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $22,131,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

