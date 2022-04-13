Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Up 4,000.0% in March

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 572,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 41,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senstar Technologies stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Senstar Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

