Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Sera Prognostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

