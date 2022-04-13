Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will post $7.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.70 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $5.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $43.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $96.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $183.94 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $317.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCRB. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

