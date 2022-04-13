ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SREV opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23. ServiceSource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $114.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.69.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 47,141 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,141.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 492,645 shares of company stock valued at $590,033. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

