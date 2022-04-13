SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SES from €9.50 ($10.33) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SES from €8.40 ($9.13) to €9.15 ($9.95) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SES from €8.10 ($8.80) to €7.30 ($7.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of SES stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. SES has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

