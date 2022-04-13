Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the March 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVNDY traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. 101,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Seven & i has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $22.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Seven & i Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.