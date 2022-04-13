SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will post sales of $138.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.13 million and the lowest is $136.00 million. SFL reported sales of $109.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $568.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $590.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $566.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $597.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SFL by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 536,360 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in SFL by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in SFL by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares during the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. 41,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,220. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.78. SFL has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

SFL Company Profile (Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.