Shane Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Alkermes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $60,460,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 175,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Alkermes by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 620,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

