Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:SHERF opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

