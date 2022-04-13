Shirley Romig Sells 2,300 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 312,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,377. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lovesac by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

LOVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

