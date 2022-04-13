Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.16. 1,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,417. The firm has a market cap of $877.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.51. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 65,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $2,516,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.