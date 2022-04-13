Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €161.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €161.00 ($175.00) price target by Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 110.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($218.48) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($159.78) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €151.40 ($164.57).
ETR SAE traded down €1.56 ($1.70) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €76.62 ($83.28). 89,253 shares of the stock were exchanged. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €65.40 ($71.09) and a one year high of €205.40 ($223.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.09.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
