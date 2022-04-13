Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SAEYY stock remained flat at $$9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

