Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Drops By 73.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the March 15th total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TGOPY stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. 92,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $10.54.
3i Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
