Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Drops By 73.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the March 15th total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TGOPY stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. 92,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

3i Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

