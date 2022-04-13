Short Interest in Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Declines By 68.0%

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 620,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.6 days.
Shares of Acacia Pharma Group stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Acacia Pharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.
Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
