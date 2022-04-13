Short Interest in Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Declines By 68.0%

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 620,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.6 days.

Shares of Acacia Pharma Group stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Acacia Pharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

