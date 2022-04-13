Short Interest in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Expands By 270.0%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AF Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. AF Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 40,434.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 811,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 809,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 1,031.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AF Acquisition by 293.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 695,260 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in AF Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,062,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 531,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

