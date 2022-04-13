Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rises By 1,660.9%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 1,660.9% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allianz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.20. Allianz has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56.
About Allianz (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
