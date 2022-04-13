Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Drops By 97.9%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANPC opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

