Short Interest in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Rises By 900.0%

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Shares of ATSPT opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

