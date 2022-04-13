Short Interest in AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Decreases By 95.0%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ARAO stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. AuraSource has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.54.
AuraSource Company Profile
