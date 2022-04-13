Short Interest in AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Decreases By 95.0%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ARAO stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. AuraSource has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

AuraSource Company Profile

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

