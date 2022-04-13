Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Expands By 1,950.0%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASTVF opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

