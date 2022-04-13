Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Expands By 1,950.0%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.0 days.
OTCMKTS ASTVF opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Austevoll Seafood ASA (ASTVF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.