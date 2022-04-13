Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Grows By 2,633.3%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 2,633.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BLOZF opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Cannabix Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.54.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

