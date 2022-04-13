Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Grows By 607.3%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 607.3% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on CEA. StockNews.com started coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $564,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEA opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.17. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

