Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Increases By 511.8%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 511.8% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter.

PSF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. 1,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

