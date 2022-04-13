Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Drops By 77.0%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the March 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CRT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. 39 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,857. The stock has a market cap of $81 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

