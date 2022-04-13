Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Drops By 70.2%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 346,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DANOY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 451,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,248. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.

Get Danone alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DANOY. Societe Generale upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danone from €51.00 ($55.43) to €56.00 ($60.87) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Danone from €62.00 ($67.39) to €55.00 ($59.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.