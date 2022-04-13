Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Decreases By 85.7%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 million, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 593,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 364,490 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 274,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

