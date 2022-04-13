Short Interest in Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Grows By 249.0%

Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 249.0% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUCMF remained flat at $$27.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. Eurocommercial Properties has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $27.27.

Get Eurocommercial Properties alerts:

About Eurocommercial Properties (Get Rating)

At the outset Eurocommercial invested in a variety of countries, including France where the Company made its first investment in 1992 with the acquisition of Les Atlantes shopping centre in Tours. In 1994 Eurocommercial purchased Curno in Bergamo, marking its first acquisition in Italy. Eurocommercial moved into the Swedish market in 2001.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocommercial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocommercial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.