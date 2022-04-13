Short Interest in Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Grows By 249.0%

Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 249.0% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUCMF remained flat at $$27.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. Eurocommercial Properties has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $27.27.
About Eurocommercial Properties (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eurocommercial Properties (EUCMF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocommercial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocommercial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.