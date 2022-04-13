Short Interest in First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Declines By 93.8%

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey stock remained flat at $$24.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (Get Rating)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter Â- symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey, New York and Maryland, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

