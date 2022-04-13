Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Decreases By 85.9%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the March 15th total of 676,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 195,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,587. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

