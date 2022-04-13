Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Increases By 1,540.0%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 1,540.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter.

SKOR opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

