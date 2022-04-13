Short Interest in Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Declines By 77.6%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fosterville South Exploration stock traded up 0.01 on Wednesday, hitting 0.49. 36,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,044. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.68. Fosterville South Exploration has a 1 year low of 0.47 and a 1 year high of 1.50.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

