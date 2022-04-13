Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Declines By 97.2%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HOYA stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 66,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.68. HOYA has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $179.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.89.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 22.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

