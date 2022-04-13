Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Expands By 461.0%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, an increase of 461.0% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ILIKF stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Ilika has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.93.
About Ilika
