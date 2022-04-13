Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Increases By 260.3%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 560.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of PGJ stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

