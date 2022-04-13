Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Decreases By 87.1%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,700 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.