Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Expands By 202.2%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 202.2% from the March 15th total of 420,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,938,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.18 and a 52-week high of $110.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.