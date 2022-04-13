Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Expands By 464.3%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 464.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:JHS opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.