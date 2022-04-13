Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Expands By 464.3%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 464.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:JHS opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

