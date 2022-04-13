Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Declines By 72.2%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KDDIY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.02.
KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KDDI Company Profile (Get Rating)
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KDDI (KDDIY)
