Short Interest in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Rises By 254.2%

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 254.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Marlin Technology stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,321. Marlin Technology has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

