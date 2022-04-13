Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Declines By 82.2%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of JHAA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 7,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,951. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.