Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Declines By 69.1%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OFS Credit by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OFS Credit by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in OFS Credit by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.69. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

