Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Expands By 478.3%

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 478.3% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ORZCF opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.