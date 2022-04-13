Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Expands By 478.3%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 478.3% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ORZCF opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

