Short Interest in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Grows By 215.2%

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 215.2% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OHPA stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Orion Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

