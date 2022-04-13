Short Interest in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Grows By 360.8%

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a growth of 360.8% from the March 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in PDL Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 34,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 342.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PDL Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $257.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PDL Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

